L’amande, une alliée contre les coups de soleil et les rides

Source : Li JN, Henning SM, Thames G, Bari O, Tran PT, Tseng C-H, Heber D, Kim J, Li Z. Almond Consumption Increased UVB Resistance in Healthy Asian Women. Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. 2021; 00: 1-6. https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.13946. The 29 participants in the study were healthy Asian American women, ages 18-45 years, with skin types that ranged from “burns and does not tan easily” to “burns a little and tans easily,” technically classified as Fitzpatrick skin types II, III or IV. - Rybak I, Carrington AE, Dhaliwal S, Hasan A, Wu H, Burney W, Maloh J, Sivamani RK. Prospective Randomized Controlled Trial on the Effects of Almonds on Facial Wrinkles and Pigmentation. Nutrients. 2021; 13(3):785. https://doi.org/10.3390/nu13030785. The 49 participants in the study were postmenopausal women with Fitzpatrick skin type I (always burns, never tans) or II (usually burns, tans minimally).