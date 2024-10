A quoi sert la réflexologie plantaire ?

Source : Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine. The Physiological and Biochemical Outcomes Associated with a Reflexology Treatment: A Systematic Review J. E. M. McCullough, S. D. Liddle - Palliat Med. 2019. Aromatherapy, massage and reflexology: A systematic review and thematic synthesis of the perspectives from people with palliative care needs Megan Armstrong 1, Kate Flemming 2,