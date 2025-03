La masturbation peut-elle booster la confiance ?

Source : Interview Diane Deswarte (Club Kamami), 24 février 2025 - Kılıç D, Armstrong HL, Graham CA. The Role of Mutual Masturbation within Relationships: Associations with Sexual Satisfaction and Sexual Self-Esteem. Int J Sex Health. 2023 Jul 22;35(4):495-514. - Herbenick D, Fu TC, Wasata R, Coleman E. Masturbation Prevalence, Frequency, Reasons, and Associations with Partnered Sex in the Midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic: Findings from a U.S. Nationally Representative Survey. Arch Sex Behav. 2023 Apr;52(3):1317-1331.